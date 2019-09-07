CAROL ALEXANDER Carol Jean Alexander age 71, died Friday, September 06, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Columbus. A memorial service will be held Monday, September 09, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Memorial Gunter Peel 2nd Ave N. Chapel with Rev. Glenn Miller officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Mrs. Alexander was born on Sunday, January 04, 1948 in Greenville, MS to the late Robert Roby and Jean Craven Morganti. She was a retired bank teller for several banks in Columbus. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, William Glenn Lamar and her step-father Fred Morganti. Survivors include: Husband - Al Alexander, Columbus, MS Daughter - Lea Liles (Michael), Atlanta, GA Sister - Toni Woodland (Rob), Mountain Home, ID Brother - Jace Morganti (Karen), Jackson, TN
