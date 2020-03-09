Jane Clare Alexander Denton, 88, died Monday, March 9, 2020 in the hospice unit of North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Arcola, August 21, 1931 to Jack Sales and Laura McKenzie Alexander. She was a graduate of Arcola High School and attended the University of Mississippi. On June 14, 1951, she married Herbert Lynette Denton, Jr. and relocated to Tupelo in 1954 where they established a home for their growing family. Jane loved caring for her family and spent most of her life as a homemaker. Jane was a founding patron of the Tupelo Symphony and was active in Junior Auxiliary. She was an active member of All Saints' Episcopal Church until her health declined. Survivors include two sons, John W. "Bill" Denton of Tupelo and Jim Garrett Denton and wife, Toni of Tupelo; grandchildren, Neal Denton of Rochester, Minnesota, Emily Denton of Florence, Alabama, McKenzie Denton of Tupelo and Madison Denton of Tupelo; and daughter-in-law, Beth Estes Denton of Florence. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years, Herbert Denton, Jr.; and son, Jack Alexander Denton. Visitation will be 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A graveside service honoring her life will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Tupelo Memorial Park. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Mark Koehn, Marshall Briscoe, Dr. Dan Kellum, Kris Whitehead, Presly Wallace and Gary Long. Honorary pallbearers will be Dave, Ken and Nat Langston and ladies of the Sewing Club of Tupelo. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
