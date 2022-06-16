Edgar Alexander, age 68, was born on April 25, 1954, and transitioned this life on June 11, 2022. He was the second of six children born to the late John Cottrell and Mary (Annie Mae) Williams Alexander. He graduated from Blue Mountain High School and attended Northeast MS Junior College earning his associate degree in Electrical Technology. After graduation he became employed at Masterbilt in New Albany, MS where he retired as a lead foreman with 35 years of service. He was raised in church at Adkins Chapel UMC in Blue Mountain, MS. He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife: Aretha Alexander of Blue Mountain, MS, two daughters: Cassandra Foote of Pontotoc, MS and Clorice McCall of Horn Lake, MS, and one son: Keldrich Alexander of New Albany, MS, and one stepson: Brandon Moss of Blue Mountain, MS. Five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. One sister: Carloyn Gibbs of Cordova, TN, five brothers: William Cottrell of Blue Mountain, MS, Donnell (Cheryl) Alexander of Garland, TX, RoChester Alexander of Southaven, MS, Earl Alexander of Blue Mountain, MS and Eldrige (Larisa) Rose of Jackson, MS. and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, June 17, 2022, from 12p-7p at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel, Ripley, MS with the family present from 5p-7p. Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 18, 2022, 11am at New Birth Community Church in New Albany, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Adkins Chapel Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
