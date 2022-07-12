Eunice Lexie Alexander Hill

Eunice Lexie (Alexander) Hill, age 95,gained her wings on July 8, 2022. Shewas born in Blue Mountain, MS on June 4, 1927. She graduated from Ripley Colored High School and received a Diploma from Corine Beauty College in Memphis, TN. She married Luther "Son" Hill and to that union eight children were born. She worked as a CNA for St. Louis County Hospital in MO. She was a faithful member of Adkins Chapel UMC in Blue Mountain, MS. You rarely saw her without a crochet needle in her hand. She is survived by three daughters: Beverly Dunlap, Diane Brown, and Renee Moore, two sons: Darrell Hill, Melvin (Anna) Hill, 17 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren, 3 sisters in laws and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 12p-6p at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. Funeral Service will be Friday, July 15, 2022, at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment Service will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 1p. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.

