COLUMBUS, MS FORMERLY OF BLUE MT, MS -- Ilee Venson Alexander, 97, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. NO. Services will be on Thursday a viewing on May 28, 2020 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. This will be a viewing at United House of Prayer Cotton Plant. Burial will follow at Adkins Chapel Cemetery Blue Mountain Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.