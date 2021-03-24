Jackie Umberger Alexander, 76, of Vardaman, MS went to be with the Lord Monday, March 22, 2021. Mrs. Alexander was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Vera Pearl New; brother, Derwood New; sister, Sally Sisco; sister, Loretta Lantrip; and brother, Pete New. She is survived by her husband, Billy Alexander; daughter, Lisa Wright(Glenn); daughter, Nerissa Johnston(Paula); son, Lyn Farrow(Tammy); son, Brian Farrow(Nancy); daughter, Emily Wheeler(Jason); step-son, Duane Alexander(Kay); step-daughter, Melissa Grimes(Mickey); 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Mrs. Alexander loved flowers and spent many years as a floral designer in Olive Branch. Later, she was a newspaper carrier from which she retired. After her retirement she enjoyed traveling out west with her husband to visit friends. In her free time, she liked animals, especially her pug, Enjoy, and fishing. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 12-1 pm with a memorial service to begin at 1:00 pm. Both visitation and memorial service will be held at Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Vardaman, MS where she was a member.
