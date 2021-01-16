James Aaron Alexander

James Aaron Alexander, 83, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo ,MS. Graveside Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 with a walk-through viewing from noon until service time at Porter's Memorial Park with Rev. Jeffery Daniel officiating. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is committed and honored to serve the Alexander family. Online condolence can be made to the family at www.grayson-porters.com. He is survived by his siblings Bernice Long of Tupelo, MS., Arthur Alexander of Columbus, MS and Mattie Alexander of Decatur, GA.

