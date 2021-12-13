James Bub Alexander, 45, passed away on Dec. 04, 2021. He was an employee of Robert Smith Cabinet Co. and he loved going to car races, playing Uno and especially spending time with his family. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Ronnie Hill officiating. Burial will be in Priceville Cemetery. He is survived by (2) sisters, Angie Johnson (Darren) of Mantachie and Diane Jackson of Tupelo; (3) nieces, Kacy Leigh Cantrell (Chad), Karley Miller (Ryan) and Kaley Cummings (Danzel); nephew, Matthew Jackson; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James R. and Barbara Kincade Alexander; sisters, Ruby Alexander and Kathy Wilson. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Thursday from noon until service time @ 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @ www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.