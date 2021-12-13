James Bub Alexander, 45, passed away on Dec. 04, 2021. He was an employee of Robert Smith Cabinet Co. and he loved going to car races, playing Uno and especially spending time with his family. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Ronnie Hill officiating. Burial will be in Priceville Cemetery. He is survived by (2) sisters, Angie Johnson (Darren) of Mantachie and Diane Jackson of Tupelo; (3) nieces, Kacy Leigh Cantrell (Chad), Karley Miller (Ryan) and Kaley Cummings (Danzel); nephew, Matthew Jackson; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James R. and Barbara Kincade Alexander; sisters, Ruby Alexander and Kathy Wilson. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Thursday from noon until service time @ 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @ www.watersfuneralservice.com

