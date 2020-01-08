Jimmy Patton (Jimbo) Alexander, Jr., 52, resident of Pontotoc, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his residence. Services will be at 3 PM Thursday, January 9 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection on Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be from 1 PM to 3 PM Thursday, January 9 and private family burial is planned. Jimbo was born April 27, 1967 in Pontotoc, the son of Ann McBroom Grant (Noel) and the late Jimmy Alexander( Jean). Before his retirement due to health reasons, Jimbo worked in several capacities as an auctioneer, carpenter, property manager and sheet metal. His pleasures included fishing, watching football, NASCAR, wrestling and was a dedicated Ole Miss sports fan. A Christian and blessed with a large family with relatives in areas that include Union, Pontotoc and Lee Counties, he is survived by the love of his life, Joann McGloflin, his children, Jessica McKissack (Amanda), James Alexander (Courtney), Lena Alexander (Travis), Milton Pope (Heather), Jamie McGloflin (Shauna), John McGloflin (Jess) and Michael McGloflin, all of Pontotoc, five sisters, his grandmothers, 22 grandchildren, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He is also preceded in death by one sister and his grandfathers. Following the service, food and fellowship for family and friends will be from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM in the Refreshment Lounge at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Jimbo's family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
