Ms. Judy Alexander age 73, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home. She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Dennis Alexander of Millington, TN and Jerry Graham of Tupelo, MS. Two daughters, Iris Alexander (Ricky) and Tina Alexander both of Corinth, MS and one brother, Willie Graham of New York, NY. Thirteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Herbert and Willie Lou Gray Graham, one daughter, Tammy Alexander, one brother Herbert Graham, four sisters, Minnie Biggs, Bonnie Buckley, Maggie Cook and Millie Wright. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 12p-7p at Foster & Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS with the family present from 5p-7p. Funeral Service will be Thursday, April 14, 2022, 11am at Terry St. COC, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Palestine Cemetery, Blue Mountain, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
