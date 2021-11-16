David Keith Alexander, 55, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on August 16, 1966 to David Donald "Ben" Alexander and Peggy Miller Alexander in Pontotoc. He attended Houlka High School and currently worked for Franklin Manufacturing in Houston. He was of the Baptist faith. He is survived by his mother, Peggy Alexander of Houlka; his sisters, Kim (Brian) Gann and Kristin Alexander (Robbie Peden) both of Houlka; his aunts, Ruth (David) Hall of Pontotoc, and Darthie (Harlan) Galloway of Houlka; his nephews, Lee (Sara) Alexander and John Gann; his niece, Becky (Charles) Brown; and his great-nieces and nephews, Byron and Eli Alexander, and River and Reagan Brown. He was preceded in death by his father, Ben Alexander. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 1:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston with Brother Brian Gann officiating. Burial will follow in Schooner Valley Cemetery in Houlka. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 20 from 11:00 until 1:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel. Serving as pallbearers are Grant Galloway, Blake Galloway, Mark Hall, Charles Brown, Lee Alexander and John Gann. Visit www.southernfuneralchapel.com to leave online condolences.
