Nathan Wayne Alexander, 43, of New Albany, Mississippi, went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2020. He was born January 7, 1977 to Morris Wayne Alexander and the late Teresa Lyons Alexander. Nathan was married to Amy Robbins Alexander and he was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church. Nathan was a multitalented individual. While formally educated in drafting and AutoCAD, his love and passion for the outdoors led him into self-employed occupations from photography, to woodcrafts to professional dog training. Nathan's unique perception of both animal and people allowed him to flourish in both his professional and personal life. The same perception also allowed him to enjoy the simpler things in life. He noticed and appreciated many things in this world that many never see at all. Services will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at United Funeral Service Chapel, with Dr. Terry Cutrer and Bro. Jeff Taylor officiating. Burial will be in the Ingomar Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Nathan was survived by his wife, Amy Robbins Alexander; his father, Morris Wayne Alexander and step mother, Glenda Alexander of New Albany; two step daughters, Kristin Anderson of New Albany and Lauren Jones (Jake) of Columbus, MS; one sister, Mendy Bullock (Lee) of New Albany; and two nephews, Konner Bullock and Ethan Bullock, both of New Albany. He is preceded in death by his mother Teresa Lyons Alexander. Pallbearers will be, Konner Bullock, Ethan Bullock, Jacob Alexander, Christopher Robbins, Sam Roberts, Jason Roberts, John Garrett and Anthony Stout. I lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
