Ray Alexander, 81, passed away Wednesday, July 07, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 12PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 10th 10AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

