UNION / PONTOTOC COUNTIES -- Tina Rose Pope Alexander, 54, passed away Thursday, February 06, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, February 10 at 3 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Monday, February 10 from 1 PM to 3 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Oak Forest Cemetery near Randolph.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.