Tony Eugene Alexander, age 56, was born into this life on September 17, 1965 , to Irene (Alexander) McDonald and the late Billy Gene Alexander in Ripley, MS. He attended Ripley High School and served in the U.S Army. He leaves to cherish his memories: His wife: Vernita Alexander of Sherida, CO, one son: Antonio (Shontell) Alexander of Arlington, TX, his mother: Irene (James) McDonald of Ripley, MS, one sister: Timikie (Reginald) Johnson of Rowlett, TX, four grandchildren, one God daughter, and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be Sunday, December 26, 2021, 12p-6p at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS, with the family present from 4p-6p. A Funeral service will be Monday, December 27, 2021, 2 pm at Ripley Second Baptist Church, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Boyd Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.

