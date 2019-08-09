Dr. James B. "Jim" Alford, 67, peacefully met his Lord on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi. He was born in Kentwood, Louisiana on November 8, 1951, to Jessie B. and Mildred Claire Cutrer Alford. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Charleston Southern University while serving in the United States Air Force. Soon after, he was called to ministry and to attend seminary. He then received both his Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He pastored churches in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida. He retired in 2014 from teaching Bible courses at Itawamba Community College. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and pastor. He loved spending time with family, especially his five granddaughters. Survivors include his childhood sweetheart and wife of 49 years, Judy Alford of Tupelo; daughter, Misty Alford Combs and her husband, Marty of Saltillo; son, Chad Alford and his wife, Jennifer of Brandon; five granddaughters, Katy Combs, Anna Combs, Hannah Alford, Mikayla Alford and Autumn Alford; two brothers, Harrell Alford and his wife, Janet, and Sam Alford and his wife, Kay all of Kentwood, Louisiana; sister-in-law, Estelle Crump of Vidor, Texas; brother-in-law, Kenneth Sanders and his wife, Aleisa of Vidor, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Saturday, August 10, 2019, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo, and 2 p.m. until service time Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Greenlaw Baptist Church in Kentwood. Services with Military Honors will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2018, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Greg Herndon officiating and Dr. Stephen Dollar assisting and 3 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Greenlaw Baptist Church in Kentwood with Reverend Tony Mullins officiating. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Kentwood. Pallbearers will be Mike Bass, Robbie Bounds, Barry Johnson, Jordan Stewart, Kelly Stewart, and Tommy Wiggins. The service in Tupelo will be live-streamed and recorded for those who are not able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to Valley Grove Baptist Church, 3282 Kings Hwy Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
