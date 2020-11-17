Booneville - Mrs. Linda Jo Alford, 69, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born August 15, 1951 in Memphis, TN to Jay Skaggs and Novis Sartin Skaggs. She worked many years as a seamstress in the garment manufacturing industry. Linda was a loving mother and sister. She was known for her cooking and her servants' heart, taking care of the elderly and the sick. She enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables as long as she was able. She loved her furry companion her dog, Annabell. A memorial service celebrating Linda's life will be at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Earl McAnally officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to service time. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Survivors include her two sons, James Holley of Bartahatchie and Tim Holley and his wife, Rhonda of Stroud, OK; brother, Roger Skaggs of Memphis; 2 sisters, B J Hambers of Dallas, TX and Sandra Hardin of Camden, TN; 6 grandchildren, Jessie Lynn Holley, Shannon Duet, Colby Holley, Dylan Holley, Blake Holley, Lacey Holley, and Lauren Dortch; 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Carolyn Skaggs and Rhonda Hammett.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.