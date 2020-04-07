WREN - A private family graveside service was held at Union Grove Cemetery on Saturday, April 4, 2020 for Aljernon Lloyd. He was born June 18, 1928 in Bolivar, TN to the late Dock and Ada (Wooden) Lloyd. He departed this life on April 1, 2020 at NMMC. He was a member of Wren Church of Christ.
Aljernon was employed and loved working in the construction field. He was involved with several of the large projects in the Chicago areas. After retirement from construction, he became a full time Farmer where he enjoyed tending to his cows, gardening, and helping out in the community. He is survived by his loving wife, Elise, four sons, Altherman (Judy) Moore, Bernard (Barbara), Daryl (Shelia) and Anthony (Carla) Lloyd, two daughter Barbara (Andrew) Pruitte and Alisa (Roosevelt) Powell, 25 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. One Aunt Legerther Rucker, 4 sisters-in-law Almeta, Alma Jean, Ruth and Geraldine McIntosh, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. Nine of his siblings preceded him in death: Sam, Susie, Nevel, Ella, George, Lorenzo, Perlee, Verlee and Martha, one son Aljernon Lloyd, Jr. and a granddaughter Stacey Lloyd. The Lloyd family would like to extend our sincere thanks for your expressions of kindness during the illness and eventual passing of our beloved husband, dad and grandfather.
