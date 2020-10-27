Mitchell Allan "Moonrunner" Dowdy, 63, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at NMMC in Pontotoc. He was employed with Ashley Furniture for 21 years of his 35 year truck driving career. The family had a private service. Burial was in the Long Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements. Survivors-three sons-Christopher Allan Dowdy (Kristy), Dustin Blake Dowdy (Claire) and Matthew Lynn Dowdy (Kristin); brother-Michael Anthony Dowdy (Shirley) and sister-Denise Ann Dowdy Harlow; five grandchildren-Bentley Allan Dowdy, Brylee Ann Dowdy, Titan Riley Dowdy, Scarlett Lynne Dowdy and Kathryn Eliza Ramage Dowdy; two bonus daughters-Heaven Franklin (Sam) and Susie Neblett; five bonus grandchildren and thirteen bonus great grandchildren. Preceded in death by-mother-Melba Gale Harrison Dowdy and father-Major W.C. Dowdy.

