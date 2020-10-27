Mitchell Allan "Moonrunner" Dowdy, 63, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at NMMC in Pontotoc. He was employed with Ashley Furniture for 21 years of his 35 year truck driving career. The family had a private service. Burial was in the Long Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements. Survivors-three sons-Christopher Allan Dowdy (Kristy), Dustin Blake Dowdy (Claire) and Matthew Lynn Dowdy (Kristin); brother-Michael Anthony Dowdy (Shirley) and sister-Denise Ann Dowdy Harlow; five grandchildren-Bentley Allan Dowdy, Brylee Ann Dowdy, Titan Riley Dowdy, Scarlett Lynne Dowdy and Kathryn Eliza Ramage Dowdy; two bonus daughters-Heaven Franklin (Sam) and Susie Neblett; five bonus grandchildren and thirteen bonus great grandchildren. Preceded in death by-mother-Melba Gale Harrison Dowdy and father-Major W.C. Dowdy.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.