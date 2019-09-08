Tupelo-Joe Willie Alldread, 85, departed this life on Sept. 7, 2019 at North Miss. Medical Center. Born in the Duck Hill Community of Montgomery County on August 24, 1934, he was one of the 9 children born to Jim Longstreet Alldread and Mary Janes Skyes Alldread. He graduated from Winona High School in l952 and served two years thereafter in the U. S. Army. He and his wife, the late Betty Ables Alldread, moved to Tupelo 55 years ago where he worked for Pennsylvania Tire and Rubber Company. After the plant closed, he spent the next 15 years with Krispy Kreme Donuts. One of his great joys in life was that of driving the school bus for special needs children until age 75. Joe loved the outdoors, gardening and watching football games. He was known and respected as "the handy man" in his Joyner St. neighborhood. Joe was a longtime member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church. A service celebrating his life will be held at Noon Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with his cousin, Mr. Earl Kinkade, officiating. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 PM-7PM Tuesday and from 11 AM-service time Wednesday, all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. Joe is survived by his 6 daughters; Alison Christian of Tupelo, Deborah Hale of Savannah, Ga., Cindy Rester (Reggie, deceased) of McCarley, Robin Haire of Tupelo, Dr. Melissa Leontovich (Greg) of Atlanta, Ga and Betsy Gentry of Tupelo. His grandchildren, Daphne McClain (Tim), Dana Smith (Andy), Cole Rester (Lacie), Ryan Rester, Joseph Gentry (Andrea), Randi Chacon (Jacob), Joshua Hughes and Mylie Haire. 13 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. His sisters, Ryby Lee Osborn and Barbara McCellan. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty on Nov. 26, 1998, 4 brothers, Jim George, F.O. , Bill and Harvey Alldread and 2 sisters, Lilly Mae Fairly and Agnes Parker. He is survived by a host of nieces and nephews and their families. Honorary pallbearers will be Chuck Kincade, Chris Kincade, Chuck Hankins, Cole Rester, Joseph Gentry and Joshua Hughes. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 232 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. The service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.