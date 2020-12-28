Antoinette Sloan Allen, 93, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the Care Center of Aberdeen. Born in the Peaceful Valley Community of Itawamba County, she was a daughter of Luther and Beulah Hickman Sloan. She attended the Van Buren school in Itawamba County. In 1941 she married Boyd Allen and worked in the area garment plants. In addition, she was a tax preparer, working for the Monroe County Hospital as a bookkeeper, later retiring form H&R Block. A devoted wife and mother, she was known for her cathead biscuits. She was of the Pentecostal faith and enjoyed traveling to many churches holding revivals and singings. She loved to work in her garden and to tend her roses. She enjoyed looking at magazines and enjoyed being with her family. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Oaklawn Cemetery in Aberdeen with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Tisdale-Lann Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. She is survived by her son, Donnie Allen (Shelia) of Becker; one sister, Ruth Williams (Horace) of Germantown, TN; 5 grandchildren, Troy Allen, Clint Allen, Brock Allen, Seth Allen, and Conner Allen; 7 great grandchildren, Peyton Allen, Tripp Allen, Luke Allen, Hogan Allen, Arden Carpenter, Lea Anna Allen, and Kelly Carpenter; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Anthony Allen; great grandson, Cain Rinehart; 2 brothers; and 3 sisters. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorial.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.