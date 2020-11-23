Clara Allen 94, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Landmark Nursing Facility in Booneville. She was a housewife and member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for 40 years and she sang in the choir. Graveside services were held Monday at 2:00 p.m. at Lebanon Cemetery with Bro. Chester Harrison and Bro. Stanley Huddleston officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by a son, James Allen (Ann) of Baldwyn; daughter, Linda Farrar (Wade) of Guntown; brother, Charles Roberts (Sharon) of Ariton, AL; (6) grandchildren, Jeff Allen, Jennifer Chauvin (Rodney), Greg Allen, Michael Allen (Lisa), Brian Baker (Hollie) and Kim Booker (Joe); (21) great-grandchildren; (6) great-great-grandchildren; special niece, Dian Butler and special nephew, Charles Roberts; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Oliver and Annie Mae Lindsey Roberts; husband, Acker Allen; grandchild, Tim Farrar and his wife, Sherry; brothers, Earnest Roberts, Ruble Roberts, Henry Gurland Roberts, Glen Roberts and a sister, Emmie Tarpley. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
