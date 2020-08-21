David Leo Allen, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home. He was born January 4, 1959 in New Albany to Francis Leo Allen and Elizabeth Wayne Allen. He worked at Cooper Tire and Rubber Co. and was a member of Fairfield Presbyterian Church. He was a big fan of basketball and enjoyed golf. He loved to watch old western tv shows and movies. Graveside services will be at 1:00p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Fairfield Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Bro. Dan Rupert officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Connie Nolan Allen; a daughter, Jessica Allen Gray (Brad); two sons, David Matthew Allen (Jamie) and Michael Heath Allen; a sister, Ann Allen; and three grandchildren: Jake Allen Carr, Chloe Elizabeth Carr and Nolan Miles Gray. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Terry Roaten, Clifton Roaten, Eddie Adams, Brad Gray and Micky Kidd. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
