Deacon Auther Wayne Allen, 63, passed away Monday, April 05, 2021, at his home in Lamar. Private. Services will be on Sunday April 11, 2021 at Miracle Temple in Lamar. Visitation will be on Saturday April 10, 2021 12:00 -2:00 at Miracle Temple 1126 Allen Corner Road Lamar. Burial will follow at Miracle Temple Cemetery. Serenity Autry FuneralHome of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

