Dorothy Maxine Allen, 81, met her Savior face to face on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Born on January 21, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Richard West and Zula Mae Whitaker West. Dorothy, "Dot", grew up in Hamilton, MS and attended school at Hamilton Jr. High. She met the love of her life, Jesse Roger Allen, on a date at Mullins Well, and shortly thereafter, on July 23, 1955 they were married. They had a wonderful marriage, were married over 64 years, and they were blessed with four children. Dot's main career in life was to be a homemaker, and she was a great wife and mother. Very supportive, Dot always made sure everyone was taken care of and she was proud of the success she had in raising a good family. Dot loved her husband and was by his side through life. At times, she could be very serious about life. People might describe her as a feisty woman, yet God and family meant everything to her. Cooking was one of her greatest skills, and she always hosted large gatherings, especially at Christmas Time. Dot was giving and kind, sometimes so much that it seemed almost sacrificial. She didn't mind serving as she knew Christ was also a servant. Dot was a member of the Amory Church of God of Prophecy Church and she was passionate about the causes the church initiated. Besides her husband, her family, and her church family, one of her close friends was Kathy Ludoll. In her free time, she liked taking walks to the park with her small children and listening to Gospel music. Above all, Dot enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren. Although her family will miss her presence, they know that she is healed. Her true Christian example and her legacy will pass on through her children and grandchildren as well as generations to come. She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Wooten (Rev. Donnie), Dennis, MS, Lesia Rea (Rev. Kevin), Tupelo, MS; sons, James Allen (Tammy), Hamilton, MS, Jesse Allen (Cindy), Mooreville, MS; 7 grandchildren, Roger Wooten (Sheila), Tonya Embery (Stephen), Chance Rea (Angela), Brandon Rea (Amanda), Mitch Allen (Haylee), Brittni Rosales (Jose), and Destiny McCullough (Nate); 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Earl West, Hamilton, MS; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband,Rev. Jesse Roger Allen; sisters, Marie "Dit" White, Ollie Faye West, and Vera West Chaffin; brothers, Mott West and Junior West. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Hamilton, MS Church of God of Prophecy Church with Rev. Dean Allen, Rev. Donnie Wooten, and Rev. Kevin Rea officiating. Burial will follow in McDuffie Cemetery with Pallbearers being Jesse Allen, James Allen, Chance Rea, Brandon Rea, Roger Wooten, Mitch Allen, Rev. Donny Wooten and Rev. Kevin Rea. Honorary pallbearers will be Jose Rosales and Stephen Embery. Visitation for friends will take place on Monday at the Church from 10:00 am until the service hour. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, masks must be worn by attendees at the service or visitation.
