Jean "Mama Jean" Allen, 90, peacefully entered into rest on December 26, 2021. She was born January 23, 1931 in Toccopola, MS to Ivy and Ola Daniels. She spent her life as a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She was a faithful member of Antioch Freewill Baptist Church where she had an active role in all things, Sunday School teacher, VBS director, youth and children's ministry, song leader, and fervent prayer warrior. Her kind spirit and loving heart shaped the lives of all who knew her. Her dedication to the Lord was an example all should live by. She is survived by her son, Ronnie Allen(Beverly) of Toccopola; three grandchildren, Shane Burton of Oxford, Starlet Doyle of Oxford, and Amanda Montgomery(Jason) of Randolph; 7 great grandchildren, Taylor Jacobson(Matt), McKayla Brewer(Hunter), Aubree Camp(Hartley), Tanner Davis, Sean Riley Doyle, Leah Montgomery, and Jordan Montgomery; and great great grandchildren, Adeline Davis, Gunner Brewer, Case Camp, and Bo Camp. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Ed Allen,; one son, Wayne Allen; her parents; six brothers, Earl "Hook" Daniels, Wiliam "Bony" Daniels, Freddie Daniels, Curt Daniels, Kenneth Daniels, and Frankie Daniels; three sisters, Violet Daniels, Myrna Koger, and Nelda Fagan. Services will be Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 at 12 noon at Antioch Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. Jed Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Shane Burton, Tanner Davis, Sean Riley Doyle, Jason Montgomery, Mark Daniels, and Trent Hall. Honorary Pallbearers will be Hartley Camp, Matt Jacobson, and Hunter Brewer. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 28th 5-8PM at the church and Wednesday, December 29th 10AM until service time at the church.
