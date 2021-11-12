Jerry Allen, 74, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Belmont, MS and was a truck driver. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a member of Parkway Baptist Church. Graveside services will be Sunday, November 14, 2 p.m. at Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS with Bro. Paul Young officiating. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years - Karen Allen; two sons-Jeremy Allen (Stephanie) and Jason Allen (Jackie Dee); three grandchildren - Kirbie Pearl, Jonathan Clark and Melanie Anne; one sister - Lourie Stanford (Thomas); sister-in-law - Christine Allen; brother-in-law - Stanley Hutson and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arris and Lala Rinks Allen, a brother, Charles Allen and a sister, Carolyn Hutson. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkway Baptist Church, 1302 Lee Street, Tupelo, MS 38804 or Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801 in lieu of flowers.
