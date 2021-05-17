Joe Michael "Red" Allen passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 68. A lifelong Tupelo resident, Red was born March 27, 1953 to Eugene and Hosford Payne Morgan. He worked for many years in auto sales and most recently drove a truck. He was a member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church. Red loved family cookouts, going fishing, and spending time spoiling grandkids. He adored his puppy, Jo Jo and trips to Destin, Florida, Red's "happy place" where fond memories were always made. Red leaves behind his wife of nearly 50 years, Gayla Lee Allen of Tupelo; three daughters, Andrea Allen of Tupelo, Kim Powell of Mooreville and Michelle Lansdell (John David) of Golden; seven grandchildren, McKenna Allen, Lily Grace Allen, Chelsea and Joseph Mott, Brittany Carnathan, Reed Goodson, and Braxton Lansdell; three great-grandchildren, Braxton Goss, Anakin Chaney, and Jensen Chaney; his brother, Pete Allen (Vickie) of Tupelo; his sister, Barbara Duggar of Mooreville; his father-in-law, Charles Lee (Marie) of Tupelo; and a host of extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Beverly White; a brother, Kenny Morgan; and his mother-in-law, Naomi Lee. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time Sunday, May 23, 2021 at West Jackson Baptist Church. A celebration of Red's life will follow at 3 p.m. Sunday with Rev. Terry Ledbetter, Dr. Keith Cochran, and Dr. Tim Brown officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 4830 McWillie Circle, Jackson, MS 39206 or online at www.donate.americanheart.org. Expressions of sympathy may be made to www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.