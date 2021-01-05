Joe Murray "Poppy" Allen,73, passed away on January 01, 2021 in Destin Florida. He cherished and treasured his wife of 52 years. He was always proud of his family and loved spending as much time as possible all together with them. He enjoyed daily visits and conversations with his brother. He served in the U. S. Air Force as Staff Sgt. from 1968 - 1972. He worked for Sears for 40 plus years and loved talking with everyone; he never met a stranger. He loved his sports teams, MS State, St. Louis Cardinals and especially his Bearcats. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn. Private family services will be held at a later date at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Bro. Ed Earnest officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Nelta Hicks Allen; daughter, Melissa Allen; sons, Dru (Amanda) Allen and Neal (Jana) Allen; brother, Billy (Beth) Allen ; grandchildren, Grady, Isaac, Leighanna, Baker, Myles; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bonnie and Eula Morgan Allen. Pallbearers will be his nephews. Wayne Bretherick, Bert Bretherick, Jason Hicks, Greg Williams, Tommy Tallent, Scott Birk, Trey Humphreys and Kebo Wallis. Visitation will be Wednesday evening at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Baldwyn Bearcat football alumni fund in his memory because of his lifelong love of Bearcat football and his family involvement (both his sons coaching and grandsons playing). Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.