Bro. George M. Allen, Jr., 84, began his new life in Heaven on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born on March 22, 1938, in Tupelo, MS to the late Marshall Allen, Sr., and Mary Ruth Arnold Allen. Bro. George grew up in Lee County and Monroe County. He attended local schools and went on to further his education at Ole Miss where he majored in Chemistry. He worked the majority of his life with his parents, operating and owning the Big Star Grocery which was located in the heart of Amory. He was also a farmer and his most important job was spreading the Gospel as a Pastor. He was definitely a servant in all aspects of his life but his most rewarding position was helping others find God while building God's Kingdom. He loved the congregation at Victory Baptist Church in Nettleton as well as Calvary Baptist Church in Shannon. Bro. Allen was Baptist and enjoyed helping people as he had a heart of gold. He studied the Bible and was passionate about Sav-A-Life Ministries. He was jokester at times, always picking at folks in a loving way. In his free time, he loved playing his guitars. The pickin' sessions of Bluegrass music with his close friends and companions at the Carolina Community was his favorite thing to do during down time. Some of his close friends were David Robinson, Bro. James Rutledge, and Bro. James Knight. He survived by his second cousins, Martha Griggs, Fort Meyers, FL, Molly Belcher (Zach), Waxhaw, NC, and various other cousins; special friends, David Robinson (Amy), Nettleton, Dianne Wilson, Amory, Mary Lace Stanphill, Nettleton, Bro. Jay Knight and Family, Shannon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Allen, Sr. and Mary Ruth Allen (Arnold). A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 3:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. James Rutledge and Bro. James Knight officiating. A private burial will take place in Saltillo City Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bro. Clinton Worthey, Roy Lee Sandlin, Tommy Todd, and Johney Irvin. Visitation for the family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 pm until the service hour at the Funeral Home Memories and condolences may be share with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.