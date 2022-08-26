George Marshall Allen, Jr.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Bro. George M. Allen, Jr., 84, began his new life in Heaven on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born on March 22, 1938, in Tupelo, MS to the late Marshall Allen, Sr., and Mary Ruth Arnold Allen. Bro. George grew up in Lee County and Monroe County. He attended local schools and went on to further his education at Ole Miss where he majored in Chemistry. He worked the majority of his life with his parents, operating and owning the Big Star Grocery which was located in the heart of Amory. He was also a farmer and his most important job was spreading the Gospel as a Pastor. He was definitely a servant in all aspects of his life but his most rewarding position was helping others find God while building God's Kingdom. He loved the congregation at Victory Baptist Church in Nettleton as well as Calvary Baptist Church in Shannon. Bro. Allen was Baptist and enjoyed helping people as he had a heart of gold. He studied the Bible and was passionate about Sav-A-Life Ministries. He was jokester at times, always picking at folks in a loving way. In his free time, he loved playing his guitars. The pickin' sessions of Bluegrass music with his close friends and companions at the Carolina Community was his favorite thing to do during down time. Some of his close friends were David Robinson, Bro. James Rutledge, and Bro. James Knight. He survived by his second cousins, Martha Griggs, Fort Meyers, FL, Molly Belcher (Zach), Waxhaw, NC, and various other cousins; special friends, David Robinson (Amy), Nettleton, Dianne Wilson, Amory, Mary Lace Stanphill, Nettleton, Bro. Jay Knight and Family, Shannon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Allen, Sr. and Mary Ruth Allen (Arnold). A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 3:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. James Rutledge and Bro. James Knight officiating. A private burial will take place in Saltillo City Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bro. Clinton Worthey, Roy Lee Sandlin, Tommy Todd, and Johney Irvin. Visitation for the family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 pm until the service hour at the Funeral Home Memories and condolences may be share with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.