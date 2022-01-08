Kenneth Earl Allen, 71, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home in Iuka. He was born May 27, 1950, to Lawrence and Maudie Allen. He was COO of Claude Gamble. He was a member of Wheeler Grove Baptist Church, and a U.S. Army veteran. He was an avid Braves fan, and enjoyed hunting, playing golf and spending time with his family. A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be 1:00 P.M. Sunday, January 9, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Everrett and Bro. Wendall Miller officiating. Burial will be in Magnolia Gardens. He is survived by one son, Chad (Andrea) Allen; two daughters, Alycia (Tony) Brown and Shawna (Chris) Thompson; one brother, Harry (Ellen) Allen; three sisters, Connie Allen, Tammie (Thurman) Dolan and Rita Faye Brimingham; seven grandchildren, Tyler Brooks, Taylor Moore, Kirkland Moore, Tanner Allen, Preston Allen, Colin Allen, and Brody Moore; three great-grandchidlren, Jaxon Moore, Bowen Moore and Mailee Cain Linton; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Lloyd Allen; and three sisters, Joann Williams, Kathy Taylor and Lucy Scruggs. Pallbearers are his grandchildren. Visitation will be Sunday from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
