Martha Ann Allen, 86, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on 3PM, Sunday, April 25, 2021 at West Ingomar Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 25th, 1PM until service time at West Ingomar Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Ingomar Cemetery.

