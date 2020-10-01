Maureen Weatherly Allen was born on September 18, 1929 in Amory to the late James Thomas and Lillie V. Weatherly. She was a 1947 graduate of Amory High School. In 1950, she married Keith I. Allen, Jr. She was employed for 20 years as a certified church and financial secretary at First Baptist Church, Greenville, MS where she served as WMU Director, Sunday school teacher and English as a second language teacher. After retirement, she attended Samford University, Birmingham, AL before serving as a volunteer missionary with the International Mission Board in Niger, West Africa. She was as a missionary from August 1987 - July 1988. She also served the Baptist Cooperative Services International at Yantai University, Yantai, Shandong Province, China from August 1989 to June 1990. In the summers of 1991 and 1992, she served in Houston, Texas in Inner City Missions. From 1991-2001, she served as Mission Service Corps Volunteer as a Missions Consultant in a six county area in Mississippi. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Amory where she served as WMU Director, Sunday school teacher and English as a second language teacher. Survivors include her two sons: Dr. Robert K. Allen and wife Ann of Decatur, AL; Dr. Thomas D. Allen and wife Brenda of Gulf Breeze, FL; three grandchildren, Brett Allen of San Francisco, CA, Zach Allen and wife Lexi of St. Louis, MO, and Megan Allen of Atlanta, GA; three step grandchildren, Josh Britt, Timothy Britt and Paula Little. Services will be held at First Baptist Church in Amory on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Dr. Allen Simpson, Pastor of First Baptist Church and Bro. Jimmy Mc Fatter, Associate Pastor, will be officiating. Burial will follow in Amory Historical Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:00 am until the service hour on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Amory designated to International, North American, and State Missions, P.O. Box 540, Amory, MS 38821
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.