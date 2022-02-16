Meridah Elaine Allen, infant, was born and went home to be with Jesus on February 11 , 2022. Private family services were held for Meridah. Waters Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her parents, Bobby Allen and Meadow McMillen both of Booneville; grandparents, Bobby Allen of Florida, Jolynn Armstrong of Booneville and Micki McMillen of New Site. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Bruce McMillen. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

