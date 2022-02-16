Meridah Elaine Allen, infant, was born and went home to be with Jesus on February 11 , 2022. Private family services were held for Meridah. Waters Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her parents, Bobby Allen and Meadow McMillen both of Booneville; grandparents, Bobby Allen of Florida, Jolynn Armstrong of Booneville and Micki McMillen of New Site. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Bruce McMillen. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.