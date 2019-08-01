R H (Bill) Allen (89) passed away Wednesday July 31,2019 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was a member of Blue Springs Baptist Church. Bill was born July 28,1930 in Hampton,AR to Luther and Annie Bell Allen. He was most proud of his contributions and work done for establishing cable television for the New Albany area in 1968. He also spent a majority of his adult life living his dream as a musician, playing the steel guitar & traveling with his band. Bill loved to spend time with his family & reminisce on memories. He always had a story to tell or a trick to show his grandkids. Services will be 2:00 Saturday at Blue Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Watts & Bro. John Osgood officiating. Burial will follow in the McNeil Cemetery. Kesler Funeral Home in Baldwyn is in charge of arrangements. Bill is survived by his wife; Shirley Allen of Blue Springs, Sons; Robert Harold Allen (Sandy) of Dallas,TX, Royce Allen (Dorinda) of Minden,LA, Donnie Franklin Allen (Terrie) of Eldorado,AR, Troy Allen of Houston,TX, Conway Allen (Patricia) of Blue Springs, Nathan Keith Allen (April) of Myrtle & Mike Matkins (Charoltte) of Blue Springs, Daughters: Melinda Ruth Barnes (Kerry) of Saltillo, Connie Renae Pickens (Rayburn) of Blue Springs. 18 Grandchildren, 24 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Grandchild. Preceded in death by; 3 Brothers, 1 Sister. Pallbearers will be; Patrick Westmoreland, Kurt & Bryan Allen, Christopher Barnes, Eric Gordon & Allen Hall. Visitation will be Friday from 5 until 8 at the church.
