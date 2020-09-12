Robert D. "Bob" Allen, 89, passed away September 9, 2020 in Fort Smith. Bob grew up in Wesson, Mississippi, the fifth of seven children. He joined the Army at age sixteen, serving in the Korean Conflict. He retired after almost twenty-four years as a Master SGT. He also retired from Rheem Manufacturing. Bob was a member of Rye Hill Baptist Church, and he enjoyed his family, friends, and doing things for others. He was a man of few words but much patience, kindness, wisdom, and humor. A true gentleman and a man of integrity. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marcia Allen; his wife, Ruby Allen; siblings, Katie Jewell Allen, Ruby Nell Allen, Evie Fay (Sally) Taylor, and Vernon Allen. He is survived by a very special lady, Mildred Deal; daughter, Andrea Diez (John); step-children, Sherry Campbell and Herschel Faulkner; sisters, Bobbie Patrick and Grace Polk; grandchildren, Christy McMorris, Tiffany Rodriguez, Christopher Diez (Mayra), Kelsea McBride (Shawn), Trey Campbell (Stefanie); and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral will be 10 :00 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Private family burial with military honors, will be Monday, September 14, 2020, at Lee Memorial Park, Verona, Lee County, MS under the direction of W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Memorials may be sent to Rye Hill Baptist church, 11512 Old Hwy 71, Fort Smith, AR 72916 or to Mercy Hospice, 3300 S. 70th St Fort Smith, AR 72903. Online condolences may be sent to: www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
