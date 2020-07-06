AMORY -- Sam Allen, 49, passed away Friday, July 03, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Columbus. Services will be on Wednesday, July 8 at 1 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening July 7 from 5-8 pm at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Calvary Church Cemetery.

