TUPELO -- Samuel Milton Allen, 72, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, August 24 at 11:00 am at Corinth National Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 22 from 4:00pm until 5:00pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel.

