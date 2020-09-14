Mrs. Scottie Sue Blue Allen, 84, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. She was born in Houlka, Mississippi on February 14, 1936 to Hiram Ester Blue and Grace Lavonia Neal Blue. She was an accountant for Harold Craig, CPA, The Byrne CPA Firm, and Watkins, Ward and Stafford, CPA. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Houston. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Houston on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at with Rev. Greg Ducker officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at First United Methodist Church from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Burial will be held at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens in Houston, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Mrs. Allen is survived by her daughters-in-law, Debbie Gann Allen of Houston and Melissa Johnson Allen of Houston; her sister, Mary (Dean) Holder of Houston, her sister-in-law, Alice Blue of Houston; her grandchildren, Blakely (Gordon) Dendy, Gregory B. (Cassie) Allen, Drew (Heather) Allen, and Haley Allen; her great-grandchildren, Abby Grace Dendy, Brayden Dendy, Messina Grace Allen, Anna Sterling Allen, and Kasen Smith. Mrs. Allen is preceded in death by her late husband, Sterling Allen and her sons, Coach Ricky Allen, and Gary Allen. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Lavonia Lancaster and her four brothers, Hiram Blue, Jr., Rudolph Blue, Billy Blue, and Sam Blue. Pallbearers will Frank Pemper, Tim Finn, Bobby Allen Jr. Greg Allen, Drew Allen, and Gordon Dendy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to: The Coach Allen Scholarship of Bravery P.O. Box 689 Houston, MS 38851 **The family has asked that a mask MUST be worn at all times during the services for Mrs. Allen at the Funeral Service. Please bring your mask. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one. We also ask that you practice 6ft social distancing and refrain from personal contact due to Covid- 19 exposure. ** Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
