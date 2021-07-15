Shirley Ann Allen (79) passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 at her home in Blue Springs. She was a member of Blue Springs Baptist Church. She was an Alderman in Blue Springs for 25 years and worked the voting booth for 15 years. She retired from Hickory Springs. She enjoyed cooking, playing with her dogs, listening to Travis Tritt and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services are 2 pm Sunday, July 18, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Bailey officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the McNeil Cemetery. Shirley is survived by her sons, Mike Matkins (Charlotte) of Ellistown, Conway Allen (Patricia) of Blue Springs and Nathan Allen (April) of West Union; her daughters, Melinda Barnes (Kerry) of Saltillo and Connie Pickens (Rayburn) of Blue Springs;11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, R.H. "Bill" Allen; her parents, 2 sisters and 1 brother. Pallbearers are; Bryan Allen, Patrick Westmoreland, Eric Gordon, Cody Long, Jake Hodges and Christopher Barnes. Honorary pallbearers are; Adam Lanier and Noah Westmoreland. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
