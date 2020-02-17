Amory- Tamera Mae "Tammy" Robinson Allen, 56, passed away on February 15, 2020 at River Place Nursing Center in Amory. Born on January 8, 1964 in St. Louis, Missouri, she was a daughter of the late Harvey Tryton and Helen Davis Patton West. Tammy attended Nettleton Schools. She enjoyed working as a CNA at River Place for several years. On February 25, 2006, Tammy married Sam Allen. She enjoyed spending time with Sam and her family as well as riding with Sam on his truck routes all across the United States. She also loved spending time with her grandkids. Tammy loved her church, New Vision Worship Center in Nettleton. A loving and caring mom, sister, and friend, Tammy loved everyone and never met a stranger. She enjoyed singing and playing her accordion. Tammy was a member of God's Blueprints. Her favorite music was gospel and country. She was dearly loved by her children and grandchildren and will be missed. Tammy is survived by her husband, Sam Allen, of Amory; daughters, Sabrina Louise Cooper (Brian Bell), Candace Marie Ledbetter (Dalton), Elizabeth Reane Steele (Calvin); son, Samuel Brandon Allen (Cheyenne); sisters, Janie Merrell (Roland), Sherry White (Jody), Brenda Guyton (John), Mary Catt (James); brothers, Keith West (Nancy), Kenny West (Rita); sister-in-law, Tessie West; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Linda Stalling, of River Place Nursing Center in Amory. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Marvin Earl Cooper, Jr.; brother, Harvey West; niece and god-child, Lexie Haywood. A funeral service will be held at 1PM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. Jessie Strider and Bro. Bobby Allred officiating. Burial will follow in Wren Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Anthony West, David Logan, Steven Young, Zach Westmoreland, David Westmoreland, David Westmoreland, Brandon Westmoreland, and Aaron West. Honorary pallbearers will be Roland Merrell, Alex and Trent Cooper, and the River Place Nursing Center employees. Visitation will be Tuesday night from 5-8PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials may be made to a charity of your choosing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.