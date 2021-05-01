Dorothy Alley, 81, passed away Friday, April 27, 2021, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Was Sat at 1pm at Liberty Church of Christ, Dennis Ms. Visitation will be on 12 noon at the church. Associated Family Funeral Home in Tupelo has charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at associatedfuneral.com .

