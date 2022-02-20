Golden-Jimmy "Cannonball" Allison age 57 died at his home Sunday February 20, 2022. He was a logger and enjoyed hunting, fishing, throwing horseshoes, painting and working with his hands. He loved to hunt for arrowheads and he was a Baptist. Services will be Tuesday at 1 pm at the Walker Baptist Church in Golden, MS with Bro. Clay Weaver officiating. Burial will be in the Salem cemetery in Golden. Survivors include his mother, Lucille Brown Dreher of Golden, 3 daughters, Judy Gills & Damien of Tishomingo, Michelle Nunley & Russ of Tishomingo and Cynthia Allison & Kevin of Fulton, 3 sons, Jesse Allison of Golden, J. C. Allison & Jennifer of Dennis and William Pruitt of Golden, a sister Maxine Smith of Fulton, Grandchildren, Justin Medlin, Gage Medlin, Carson, Chole, Allison and Austin Welford, Emily Gills, Brody Rapper, Conner, Jaxon, Landon, Maddie and Lilly Allison, Eli & Lizzy Nunley, Bentley Congdon and Laila Marks also a host of Nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Jonathon Allison, Randy "Pushrod" Hawkins, Christopher Adams, Jeff "Bogan" Brown, John Adams and Ellis "Jabo" Cromeans. He was preceded in death by his father James Allison, brother, Johnny Allison, sister, Lorene Hardin, Cynthia Allison, grandchildren, Gabbi, Lillian and August. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5 pm until 8 pm at the Walker Baptist church in Golden. Memorial may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com
