Katherine Edwards Allison, 80, passed away, Thursday, December 19, 2019, at her home in Ripley. She was born on May 31, 1939, to Colonel Roscoe and Sallie Evelyn Renfrow Edwards in Myrtle, MS. Katherine worked in Human Resources for Elite Elastomer, Inc. She was a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church. Services will be Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 3:00 PM at Wesley Congregational Methodist Church in Ripley will Bro. Randy Hurt officiating. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley. Visitation will be Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM at Wesley Congregational Methodist Church. Katherine is survived by her daughter: Shelia Renee Cutshaw of Falkner, MS; three sisters: Marie Baker of Greenville, MS, Faye Carnell of New Albany, MS, Mamie Ruth Northcutt (Butch) of Savannah, TN. one half sister: Carolyn Davis (Marty) of Pontotoc, MS; two half-brothers: Hugh Edwards (Judith) of Ripley, MS, Jimmy Edwards (Larissa) of New Albany, MS. three grandchildren: Jason Jackson, Heather Shappley (Tatum), Bo Rucker (Jessica); and five great-grandchildren; she also leaves a special friend: Don Roten of Ripley, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Charles Allison; one son: Robert Albert Jackson; one sister: Mary Lou Hatley; one half-sister: Marilyn Hunter; two brothers: Mike Edwards, David Edwards. Expressions of Sympathy, for the Allison family, may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

