Linda Allison 74, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the NMMC. She worked in accounting and management of rental properties. She was a member of Launch Point Church in Lebanon Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at the Launch Point Church in Lebanon, Tn. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her son, Chris Allison (Shannon) of Gallatin, Tn; daughter, Gail Allison; sisters, Margaret Warren of Saltillo and Becky Andrew (Judd) of LA; brothers, Ronnie Cosby (Janice), Gene Cosby and Jimmy Cosby (Brenda) all of TN; (5) grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, James A. and Leslie Goff Cosby; husband, Bill Allison; sister, Melba Immons and an infant brother and sister; brother-in-law, Mitchell Warren; sister-in-law, Rita Cosby. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.