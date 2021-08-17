After 90 wonderful and hard working years, Harold Wright Allmond, resident of Dumas and United States Veteran, departed this life at his home following a brief illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Allmond will be at 11 AM Friday, August 20 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Allan Casteel officiating. Burial will follow in Falkner Cemetery. Mr. Allmond was born January 14, 1931 in Paragould, AR, the youngest and last surviving child of the late Sidney and Florence Wright Allmond. He was a graduate of Paragould High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. A valued sales associate for Woodson & Bozeman, Inc. in Memphis for 21 years, Mr. Allmond retired in 1994 and moved with his family to Tippah County in 1997. He continued to work as a Fork-lift Operator for Katt Worldwide before fully retiring in 2004. A Christian and 32nd Degree Mason, Mr. Allmond was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and keeping his yard immaculate. His strong work ethic and accountability was passed on to his children which was his focus and priority. As the patriarch of the Allmond family, cooking Sunday morning breakfast for the family was tradition as long as his health permitted. Traveling to visit relatives and playing a game of cards with his grandchildren were favorite pastimes. The legacy he leaves for his family is his faith, his humble gratitude and the example of how to live as a gentleman. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Thursday, August 19 and will continue Friday from 9 AM to 11 AM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Blessed with a loving family, memories will continue to be shared by his children, James Allmond, Mary Sonwineski (Jimmy) and Marshia Hatcher, all of Dumas, Patty Cheatwood (Mike), of Memphis, eight grandchildren, Danny Williams, Amanda Ticer (Jim), Kenneth Sonwineski (Tiffany), Nicholas Allmond (Katrina), Sara Allmond, Beth Sonwineski, Sydney Hatcher and Ethan Hatcher, five great grandchildren and a great great grandson on the way. He was also preceded in death be his wife of 59 years, Mary Nell Frazier Allmond, two sisters and three brothers. Active pallbearers will be Nicholas Allmond, Lee Elliott, Ethan Hatcher, Jimmy Sonwineski, Kenneth Sonwineski and Danny Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Allmond and Jay Hatcher. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Allmond family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
