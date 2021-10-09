Carl Allred, 84, died Friday, October 8, 2021, at his home. He was born August 3, 1937 in Skyline to George Dewey and Evie Lamb Alred. He attended Mooreville High School and joined the United States Air Force in December of 1955. He was a member of Tupelo Freewill Baptist Church. He was a longtime diesel mechanic working for Tri State Mack for many years and for Sanderson Ready Mix. A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed spending time in the woods and walking creeks and picking up arrowheads. He was an animal lover and would take any in that needed some love and attention. Graveside Services will be 2 PM Monday at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. Joe Dye officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sue Scott Allred of Nettleton; two children, Buffy Baldwyn (Marlon) of Tupelo and Ron Allred Freeman (Brad) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; two sisters, Martha Scott of Guntown and Shirley Campise of The Woodlands, TX; two grandchildren, Cameron Bryant Baldwyn and Blake Baldwyn (Carrie); two great-grandchildren, Bailey and Presley Baldwyn; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Helen Falls and Jean Enis; three brothers, George Arvis Alred, Edwin Cecil Alred and Gerald Alred. Pallbearers will be his grandsons and nephews. Memorials may be made in his memory to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society. Visitation will be 12 - 2 Monday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
