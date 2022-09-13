Dink Allred, Jr. died Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was born on May 30, 1945; he was the son of Dink A. Allred and Dora Mears Allred. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Before he became disabled, he was a Merchandise Distributor for Air Products and Chemicals. Dink was a kind soul and good man. Dink is survived by his three children, Richard Allred (Shanna) of Pontotoc, Thomas Allred (Angie) of Tupelo, and Kim Carpenter of Palmetto Community; his former wife and mother of his children, Shirley Allred of Tupelo; four grandchildren, Caleb Allred (Janna) of Mooreville, Hunter Allred of Pontotoc, Anna Chapman of Pontotoc, and Paige Allred of Peppertown; four great-grandchildren, Walker Allred, Henzlee Chapman, Brandlty Moore, and Peyton Morgan; and nieces Janice Ballard (Michael), and Diana Pearson (Mark). He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, David Carpenter; great-granddaughter, Adalyn Moore; brother, Gene Allred; and sister, Jeannette Akin. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Private burial will follow at Verona Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Caleb Allred, Hunter Allred, John Scott Blanchard, David Lee, Matthew Miller, and Robert Wages. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry McCaine and Phillip Fain. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
