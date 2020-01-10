Martha Eldarah Allred, age 81, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side on January 9, 2020, after an extended illness. She was born May 12th, 1938, in Tippah County to Robert M. Ayers and Eliza Hopper Ayers, and was wth youngest of nine siblings. Martha was married to Robert G. Allred on August 31, 1956. They had three daughters and two sons. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church for thirty two years. Mrs. Allred loved spending time with her family, attending church, working in her flower garden, and helping her husband work around their home. She was preceded in death by her baby boy, Michael Lynn Allred; her father and mother; four brothers, Autry Ayers, Robert D. Ayers, Troy Ayers, and Horace Ayers; and one sister, Wilma Faye Ayers. Survivors include her husband, Robert G. Allred; three daughters, Alice Allred, Sheila Maxey (Robert), and Donna Self (Todd); one son, Mark Allred (Kathy); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Sarah McClain, Sue Raymer, and Ruth Sexton. She was loved and respected by everyone who knew her, young and old, and will be truly missed beyond words. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 3:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home, with Brother Terry Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2:00 P. M. until 3:00 P. M. Sunday. Pallbearers will be Justin Towery, Steve Ayers, Alan Ayers, Marty Ayers, Todd Self, and Buddy Ayers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Homecare Hospice in New Albany. Online condolences may be made at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
