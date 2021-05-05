Robert Gerlan Allred, 84, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his residence in the Poolville Community of Union County. He was born August 11, 1936, in New Albany, the son of Connie Andrew and Clifford Marie Miller Allred. Mr. Allred had worked in manufacturing, building railroad locomotives most of his career. He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church, and he enjoyed woodworking, tinkering on cars, and yard work. He is survived by one son, Mark Allred, and his wife, Kathy, of New Albany; three daughters, Alice Allred of Hickory Flat, Shelia Maxey, and her husband, Robert, of Myrtle, and Donna Self, and her husband, Todd, of Cotton Plant; sister, Billie Ayers of Myrtle; nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of sixty three years, Martha Allred; a baby boy, Michael Lynn Allred; and two brothers, Fred and Gervie Allred. Services are Friday at 2:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home with Brother Terry Floyd and Chaplain Jerry Grammer, officiating. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. Active pallbearers are Phillip Sword, David Cameron, Chad Smithey, Grant Boyd, Larry Parks, and Taylor Smith. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Grant and Joseph Mask. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P. M. until service time on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Ms. Medical Center Hospice. Condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.